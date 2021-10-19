Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,124,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119,053 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Peloton Interactive worth $139,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,588,000 after buying an additional 3,162,164 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,650,000. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 160,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,882,000 after purchasing an additional 45,360 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $9,045,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,497.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $1,141,218.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,470 shares of company stock worth $33,964,802 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTON. Wedbush downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.74.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $87.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.21 and a beta of 0.63. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

