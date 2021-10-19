Pennon Group’s (PNN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pennon Group (LON:PNN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pennon Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

LON PNN opened at GBX 1,134 ($14.82) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 569.47 ($7.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,335 ($17.44). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,220.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,149.88. The company has a market cap of £3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82.

In other Pennon Group news, insider Paul Boote sold 2,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,304 ($17.04), for a total transaction of £27,501.36 ($35,930.70).

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

