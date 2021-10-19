Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Holdings Increased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 12.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 735,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,876 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $49,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 40,875 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 50,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,847 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $72.47 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $48.49 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

