PepinNini Minerals Limited (ASX:PNN) Insider Buys A$170,014.00 in Stock

PepinNini Minerals Limited (ASX:PNN) insider Rebecca Holland-Kennedy purchased 680,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$170,014.00 ($121,438.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 8.01.

PepinNini Minerals Company Profile

PepinNini Minerals Limited Limited focuses on developing and discovering mineral deposits in Australia and Argentina. The company primarily explores for lithium, nickel, gold, copper, and cobalt deposits, as well as platinum-group metals. It holds 100% interests in the Salta project comprising 11 leases of 23,796 hectares located in Salta Province in North West Argentina; and a 100% interest in two granted exploration licenses and eight exploration license applications covering an area of approximately 14,003 square kilometers of the Musgrave Province of South Australia.

