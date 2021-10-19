Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Downgraded by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $125.00 price target on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, up from their prior price target of $104.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PRFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.50.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $132.87 on Friday. Perficient has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $134.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.41 and a 200-day moving average of $90.02.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Perficient will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Perficient by 346.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,935 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 29,445 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Perficient by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Perficient by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,132 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $16,508,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in Perficient by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 38,541 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

