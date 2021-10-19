Periscope Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,340 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two were worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,050,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,387,000 after purchasing an additional 55,687 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,614,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 862,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 446,286 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,958,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,971,000.

Shares of KAIIU traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.88. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,405. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $10.34.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

