Periscope Capital Inc. Has $7.35 Million Stake in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 760,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514,494 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Biotech Acquisition were worth $7,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOT. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,402,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,213,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,916,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

BIOT opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Biotech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

