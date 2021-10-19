Periscope Capital Inc. Increases Stake in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 999,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,504 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in DHC Acquisition were worth $10,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $200,000.

DHC Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

