Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $10.24 Million in East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the first quarter worth $105,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the first quarter worth $390,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 60.1% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 214,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 80,534 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 1.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,186,000 after acquiring an additional 26,691 shares during the period.

ERESU stock opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. East Resources Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

