Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,291.10 ($43.00).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,420 ($44.68) to GBX 3,470 ($45.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,370 ($44.03) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of LON PSN opened at GBX 2,657 ($34.71) on Tuesday. Persimmon has a 1-year low of GBX 2,249.61 ($29.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,272 ($42.75). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,771.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,081.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of £8.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

