Peter Bauer Sells 50,000 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 50,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $3,299,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $487,275.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $1,193,675.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $520,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total value of $1,030,575.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $438,675.00.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $68.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.10. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $71.45.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MIME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mimecast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Mimecast by 110.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mimecast in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mimecast by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

