Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Trading Down 3.6%

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s stock price traded down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.41 and last traded at $10.56. 1,486,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 33,085,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.616 dividend. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.86%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

