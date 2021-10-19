Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Trading Down 3.6%

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s stock price traded down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.41 and last traded at $10.56. 1,486,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 33,085,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.616 dividend. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.86%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile (NYSE:PBR)
Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.
Read More: How to read a candlestick chart
Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.