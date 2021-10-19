Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Short Interest Update

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the September 15th total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 739.0 days.

Shares of Pexip Holding ASA stock traded down $3.15 on Tuesday, reaching $5.65. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,206. Pexip Holding ASA has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16.

Pexip Holding ASA, a technology company that delivers a video-first meeting platform. Its platform simplifies video communication across borders, businesses, and platforms, enabling everyone to be seen, heard, and included. The company offers self-hosted and as-a-service deployment options for enterprise video conferencing built on the Pexip Infinity technology; and provides interoperability, including Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, Google Hangouts Gateway interop, video system device registration, and a world-class meeting and calling service.

