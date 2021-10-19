Phantomx 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $82.00 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 65.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Phantomx coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phantomx has traded up 43.8% against the U.S. dollar. Phantomx has a total market cap of $68,179.93 and $82.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phantomx alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.34 or 0.00296478 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007048 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001879 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

PNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantomx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantomx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.