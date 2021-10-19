Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PM opened at $97.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.20.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 96.71%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

