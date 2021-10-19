Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the September 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 873,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,320,000 after acquiring an additional 269,771 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,560,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,147,000 after acquiring an additional 207,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,172,000 after acquiring an additional 200,330 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,360,000 after acquiring an additional 326,214 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,678,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after acquiring an additional 36,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

PPC opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -221.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.