Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Navalign LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 294.9% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $110.04 on Tuesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $109.01 and a 12 month high of $113.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.85.

