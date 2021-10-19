Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Hits $0.0075 on Major Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $2,429.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.77 or 0.00308048 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007532 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002086 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006312 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 456,922,241 coins and its circulating supply is 431,661,805 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

