Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

PNFP has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.22.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $100.95 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $103.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.74%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,257,521.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

