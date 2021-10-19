Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Lowered to $181.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $192.00 to $181.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.75% from the stock’s current price.

PXD has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.77.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of PXD stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.02. 2,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,346. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $196.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 140.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 413.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.