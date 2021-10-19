Piper Sandler Raises Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $110.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.07 EPS.

MS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.20.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE:MS opened at $101.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.11.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $205,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $45,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $418,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 544,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,286,000 after purchasing an additional 19,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.