Plancorp LLC Buys Shares of 20,865 The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Macerich alerts:

In other news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

Shares of The Macerich stock opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.05. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.14.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.