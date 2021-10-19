Plancorp LLC Sells 60 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Plancorp LLC decreased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 357.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 target price (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.65.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $361.27 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.82 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of -80.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $344.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.91.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.38, for a total value of $382,040.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total transaction of $19,193,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,071,742 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

