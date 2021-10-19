Poehling Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 29,581 Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,581 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGNT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,902,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,498,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,680,000. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,642,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average is $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 20.83.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.22.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

