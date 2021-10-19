Poehling Capital Management LLC Has $4.39 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,505 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for about 1.4% of Poehling Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

Shares of WBA opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

