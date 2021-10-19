Poehling Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Poehling Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,890,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,820,000 after purchasing an additional 635,593 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,065,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,594,000 after buying an additional 987,960 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,957,000 after buying an additional 3,132,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,861,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,891,000 after purchasing an additional 694,800 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MO opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.57%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

