Poehling Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Poehling Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 126.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,735.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 2,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $159.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.76 and a 1-year high of $180.97.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.66 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMG shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

