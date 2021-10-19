Poehling Capital Management LLC Sells 2,537 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Poehling Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the quarter. Invesco makes up approximately 1.9% of Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 2,393.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.77.

IVZ stock opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

