Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the September 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of Polymetal International stock opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.25. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average of $21.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

