POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 290,700 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the September 15th total of 227,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 172,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 3.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get POSCO alerts:

Shares of POSCO stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $67.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,877. POSCO has a 52-week low of $44.86 and a 52-week high of $92.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.70.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. Analysts predict that POSCO will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PKX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group cut POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

About POSCO

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.