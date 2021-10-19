Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Short Interest Update

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

POW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Powered Brands from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Powered Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

POW traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,558. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. Powered Brands has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Powered Brands by 5,093.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 917,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,901,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,853,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Powered Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,760,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,629,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Powered Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $5,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

