Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 329,300 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the September 15th total of 400,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,100,000 after buying an additional 17,549 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,152,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

PFBC stock opened at $68.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $71.00.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Preferred Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

