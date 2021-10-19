Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in First Horizon by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 29,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 79,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 45,347 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 1,645,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,432,000 after purchasing an additional 135,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James cut First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

First Horizon stock opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

