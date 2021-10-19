Private Advisor Group LLC Has $502,000 Stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLOK. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

BLOK stock opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $62.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average is $47.97.

