Private Advisor Group LLC Has $523,000 Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,067 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,256 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,536,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,455,000 after acquiring an additional 878,534 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,380,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,733,000 after acquiring an additional 746,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,916,000 after acquiring an additional 647,070 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ball news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani acquired 3,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.56 per share, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BLL opened at $90.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 26.94%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLL. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist began coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.85.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

