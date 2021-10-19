Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOL stock opened at $59.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.84. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.95 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

TOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.03.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

