Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 25.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,522,000 after purchasing an additional 164,328 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in PACCAR by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in PACCAR by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $85.78 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.42.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

