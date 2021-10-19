Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 325 Shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 72.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,955,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF stock opened at $194.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.86. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $150.52 and a 52-week high of $222.22.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

