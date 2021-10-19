Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 380,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

NASDAQ:PRVA traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.83. 15,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,318. Privia Health Group has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.67.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $225.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRVA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.