Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the September 15th total of 51,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other Pro-Dex news, Director Katrina Marie Kramer Philp purchased 3,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.41 per share, for a total transaction of $84,653.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDEX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Pro-Dex by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pro-Dex by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pro-Dex by 149.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pro-Dex by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pro-Dex by 27.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. 19.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.33 million, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20. Pro-Dex has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 21.42%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Pro-Dex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

