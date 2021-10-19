ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Down to $10.20

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.20, but opened at $9.95. ProPetro shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 802 shares changing hands.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 3.30.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $216.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $984,966.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after acquiring an additional 87,646 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 42,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in ProPetro by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 42,121 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

