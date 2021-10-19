ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 1,753 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MC opened at $70.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day moving average is $58.05.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

A number of research firms have commented on MC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

