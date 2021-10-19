ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 661.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $70.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.45. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.37 and a 12-month high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

