ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAND opened at $90.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -64.48, a P/E/G ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.60 and a 200 day moving average of $117.35. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $196.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.51 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, August 6th. initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.52.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 880 shares of company stock worth $76,963. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

