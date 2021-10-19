ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,861,000 after buying an additional 24,131,611 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Snowflake by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after buying an additional 22,729,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Snowflake by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,804,000 after buying an additional 6,266,942 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,988,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,363,000 after buying an additional 2,570,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Snowflake by 2,955.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,780,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,615,000 after buying an additional 1,722,580 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $337.88 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The company has a market cap of $101.67 billion and a PE ratio of -110.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total value of $6,829,666.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,078 shares in the company, valued at $25,936,329.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total value of $19,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 978,064 shares of company stock valued at $293,460,517 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. BTIG Research upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $353.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.45.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

