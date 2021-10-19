ProShare Advisors LLC Has $865,000 Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,291 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DAR opened at $75.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.14. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

