ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 5.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 8.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $100.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.75. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.50 and a 52-week high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.42 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. Analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

