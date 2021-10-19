ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Jack in the Box by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Jack in the Box by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Jack in the Box by 3.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Jack in the Box by 15.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $97.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.28 and its 200 day moving average is $109.49.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 37.85%.

JACK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.88.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

