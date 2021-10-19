ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 372 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% in the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 140.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 73.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 7.3% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $325,341.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $933,681. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M.D.C. stock opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.43.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

