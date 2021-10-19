ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Livent in the first quarter worth about $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Livent in the first quarter worth about $798,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 18,518.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Livent by 23.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LTHM. Citigroup upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.28.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.33, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average of $20.72. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $27.45.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of Livent stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Livent Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

